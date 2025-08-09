Staying hot and humid with isolated downpours

Another warm start to the day as we will be around 70 to kick off our Saturday.

Heat and humidity are in full force for the weekend, and we'll top out at or near 90° with a feel-like temperature from 92°-95° for the afternoons. We also still can't rule out a spotty downpour during the late afternoon or evening hours.

Warm, muggy air will be around at night with lows near 70°.

Even into next week, we look to stay above average with temps above the mid-80s. Rain and storm chances will persist, with a potential front moving through early in the week.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Warm

Low: 69

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Hotter

High: 90

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hotter

High: 90

