Staying hot and humid with isolated downpours

Another warm start to the day as we will be around 70 to kick off our Saturday.
Heat and humidity are in full force for the weekend, and we'll top out at or near 90° with a feel-like temperature from 92°-95° for the afternoons. We also still can't rule out a spotty downpour during the late afternoon or evening hours.
Warm, muggy air will be around at night with lows near 70°.
Even into next week, we look to stay above average with temps above the mid-80s. Rain and storm chances will persist, with a potential front moving through early in the week.
THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Warm
Low: 69
TODAY
Mostly Sunny
Hotter
High: 90
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 70
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hotter
High: 90
