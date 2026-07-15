Staying hot and humid

Waking up this morning it is calm and warm. We are already sitting in the low 70s as most of you start the morning. That calm weather is setting the stage for another very hot day as strong high pressure remains in control.

Expect plenty of sunshine, although you may notice a little haze overhead from wildfire smoke high in the atmosphere. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low/mid 90s, and when you factor in the humidity, it will feel close to 100 degrees in many locations.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday afternoon for communities along and north of Interstate 70, so if your plans take you outdoors, be prepared for the hot and humid conditions. The heat isn’t going anywhere on Thursday, with a copy-and-paste day set for us.

As we head toward Friday and into the weekend, the weather pattern begins to change. The area of high pressure gradually weakens enough to allow disturbances to move into the Tri-State, bringing back chances for showers and thunderstorms. Rain and storm chances increase Friday afternoon and continue at times through the weekend.

Not everyone will see rain all the time, but any storms that do develop will be capable of producing heavy downpours, along with the potential for strong wind gusts. Even with those storm chances returning, it will remain warm and humid through the weekend, with afternoon temperatures generally staying around the lower 90s and plenty of that midsummer feel continuing across the area.

THIS MORNING

Clear

Warm

Low: 70

TODAY

Sunshine

Heat Index: Near 100°

High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm again

Low: 71

TOMORROW

Sunny

Heat Index: Near 100°

High: 93

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