Staying hot and dry for the weekend

Another hot and sunny day
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Still waiting for rain and a cool down
Friday Forecast
More of the same today. Hot, sunny, dry. That has been the trend the last several days.

Today
Bengals

That will be the case for the weekend as well. We'll make it to the low to mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday, so Bearcats and Bengals games will be quite warm.

Saturday
Saturday
Sunday
Sunday

Even Monday will be in the low 80s. Our next cold front moves in overnight into Tuesday. This will bring rain for Tuesday and linger into early Wednesday morning. That will finally drop temps late next week as well to start really feeling like fall!

MORNING RUSH
Clear skies
Calm
Low: 57

FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm
High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Calm
Low: 57

SATURDAY
Sunny
Hot
High: 84

