Staying hot and dry for the weekend

More of the same today. Hot, sunny, dry. That has been the trend the last several days.

Baron Bengals

That will be the case for the weekend as well. We'll make it to the low to mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday, so Bearcats and Bengals games will be quite warm.

Baron Saturday

Baron Sunday

Even Monday will be in the low 80s. Our next cold front moves in overnight into Tuesday. This will bring rain for Tuesday and linger into early Wednesday morning. That will finally drop temps late next week as well to start really feeling like fall!

MORNING RUSH

Clear skies

Calm

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Calm

Low: 57

SATURDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 84

