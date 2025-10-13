Staying dry until the weekend

A stretch of pleasant weather continues across the region as high pressure remains in control through the workweek. Expect plenty of sunshine, dry skies, and mild afternoons with highs in the low to mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.

Expect slightly above-normal temperatures early in the week will trend cooler toward midweek before warming again by the weekend. The next chance for rain and a few breezy conditions arrives late in the weekend as a new system moves in. As of now, rain chances are setting up for both Saturday and Sunday.

WCPO Warmer temperatures

Meanwhile, many are waiting for more fall color to emerge, but the season’s foliage is running behind schedule. Persistent warmth and recent dry conditions have slowed the process, keeping trees greener longer than usual.

Typically, colors begin to pop in mid to late October, but this year peak color may not arrive until late October or even early November. Cooler nights in the 40s and 50s combined with warm afternoons should help bring out brighter tones. While some trees are shedding leaves early due to dryness, healthy ones should still deliver a vibrant display once cooler weather settles in for good.

RUSH HOUR

Mostly clear

Patchy Fog

Low: 49

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 74

MONDAY TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 76

TUESDAY TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 56

