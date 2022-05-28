Staying dry this weekend & Memorial Day

This weekend stays dry with gradually warmer temperatures! Memorial Day stays dry with highs in the upper 80s!

We're starting off our morning with a few clouds but eventually clearing up by sunrise. Morning temperatures are starting in the mid 50s. We'll see sunshine, stay dry, and be warmer. Highs today will reach the mid 70s! Tonight, is clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday is almost a repeat of Saturday except slightly warmer. Highs will reach the mid 80s. We'll see great weather for all the events happening across the Tri-State this weekend.

Memorial Day gets even warmer. Highs will reach the upper 80s but we'll stay dry. Our eyes are on Tuesday, as we could hit the 90-degree mark! Rain returns in the middle of the week with cooler temperatures by next weekend.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 58

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 64

MEMORIAL DAY

Partly cloudy

Hot

High: 88

