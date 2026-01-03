Staying dry and chilly for the weekend

Waking up this morning it's more of the same. Cold with temperatures dropping through the 20s.

As we move throughout the day we will eventually go from mostly cloudy to partly sunny. It will take a few hours but expect a decent amount of sunshine at times. The issue is, we still have a northerly breeze which will keep our temperatures in the 30s for highs. Which is slightly below average.

Baron Today

Tonight with the clear skies we drop down to the low 20s. So it will be quite cold for tailgating tomorrow morning for the final Bengals game of the season.

We get more sunshine tomorrow but still only top put in the mid 30s.

Baron Tomorrow

Big warm-up coming for the work week. Every day is above average and we could be pushing 60 by late in the week with chances for rain increasing by Thursday.

Baron temp outlook

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 25

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 35

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 23

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Nice

High: 36

