Staying cool heading into the weekend

TORNADO UPDATE: The National Weather Service has started to release some of the findings from its surveys of Tuesday's storm damage. Four tornadoes have been confirmed in the Tri-State.
We're looking at a gorgeous morning Thursday. We are starting off in the mid- to upper-50s to kick off our Thursday with mostly clear skies.
It stays nice all day with highs in the upper 70s and a lot of sunshine.
The humidity starts to increase a touch tomorrow, but it should still feel pretty nice for July. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.
It starts to feel more muggy again on Saturday as we warm into the mid 80s. Sunday will be humid with upper 80s, pushing the heat index well into the 90s.
The upper 80s continue with a small chance for rain Monday. We drop into the mid 80s for the middle of next week.
THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 57
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Comfy
High: 79
TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Feeling good
Low: 59
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
A little muggy
High: 78
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