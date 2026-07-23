Staying cool heading into the weekend

TORNADO UPDATE: The National Weather Service has started to release some of the findings from its surveys of Tuesday's storm damage. Four tornadoes have been confirmed in the Tri-State.

Baron NWS

We're looking at a gorgeous morning Thursday. We are starting off in the mid- to upper-50s to kick off our Thursday with mostly clear skies.

It stays nice all day with highs in the upper 70s and a lot of sunshine.

The humidity starts to increase a touch tomorrow, but it should still feel pretty nice for July. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

It starts to feel more muggy again on Saturday as we warm into the mid 80s. Sunday will be humid with upper 80s, pushing the heat index well into the 90s.

The upper 80s continue with a small chance for rain Monday. We drop into the mid 80s for the middle of next week.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfy

High: 79

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Feeling good

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

A little muggy

High: 78

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