Staying cold this week with a snow chance

While it won't be quite as cold this morning compared to yesterday, it's still well below average. Expect temperatures to dip down into the low single digits. Even though the wind will be light, wind chills will start the day around -5.

This afternoon brings a little more sunshine and a little more warmth, but highs will still be well below average as we're usually around 40. Upper teens and low 20s will be common for the afternoon.

If you feel like we've been trapped in this arctic cold for a while, you're right! The second half of January was certainly one to forget!

To kick off the work week we start in the upper single digits as we head back to work and school. The little warm-up continues later in the day with upper 20s, but there won't be as much sunshine.

Snow is looking more likely Tuesday morning and afternoon across the region. It's not a huge system, but with an inch or two of snow possible, it could easily add some new slippery areas to your commutes. Highs will be in the low 30s, likely keeping everything as snow.

Then, another shot of colder air moves in, dropping us back down into the mid and upper 20s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday brings a one-day warm-up into the mid 30s along with a slim chance for snow.

We drop back down into the upper 20s for the weekend as another shot of arctic air moves into the Midwest.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Frigid

Low: 2

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Not as cold

High: 22

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 8

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Warmer

High: 29

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

