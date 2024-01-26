Staying cloudy but fog free today

It's finally not foggy or raining constantly!

This doesn't mean you won't run into some mist today, but in general, it's going to be a cloudy day with drier conditions. Temperatures start at 47 and only warm to 50. The pronounced deck of clouds will make it hard for temperatures to rise today. Winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday starts dry but cloudy with a low of 38. We'll warm to 47 that afternoon as showers return. This rain comes up from the south by the early afternoon and we'll see scattered showers for the rest of the day. Showers are likely Saturday night with heavier rain at times.

Showers will continue Sunday morning as temperatures continue to cool into the mid 30s. This could lead to some wet snow mixing in but it looks unlikely that this will accumulate. The latest models coming in this morning are even showing this precipitation shutting down a little more rapidly Sunday morning so that would really shut down the snow potential. Sunday will be overcast with a high of 40.

Next week's forecast isn't as active as this week. We have one wintry mix chance coming in on Tuesday but otherwise it will be a drier week.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Drizzle

Low: 47

FRIDAY

Overcast

Mild temp

High: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT

Staying cloudy

Dry

Low: 38

SATURDAY

Overcast

Afternoon showers

High: 47

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers likely

Overcast, cooling

Low: 35

SUNDAY

Light rain mixes with wet snow

No snow accumulation

High: 40

