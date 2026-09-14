Starting the work week cool before temps return to the 90s

Our Monday forecast will likely be the best day of the week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

We'll start the morning with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 50s. The sky is clear and it feels pleasant. Temperatures warm to 69 degrees by noon and then up to 77 degrees by 4 p.m. The sky will stay mostly sunny and winds will come in lightly from the east.

Tonight's forecast is mild as well as temperatures cool back to around 60 degrees.

But then it's right back to the heat. Temperatures will rise quickly on Tuesday, returning to the 90-degree mark. Humidity will be rising during the day, making it feel a few degrees warmer in the afternoon hours. Late in the evening, we'll see an isolated rain chance developing as well but this should only be north of the Ohio River after 7 p.m.

Isolated storm chances continue Tuesday night and that will continue during the day Wednesday as well. Wednesday's high rises to 92 degrees with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. It will be very humid outside.

As we finish off the week, each day has at least a 30% chance for rain. Be sure to tune in daily for the best look at rain timing and coverage. Highs should stay in the low 90s through Thursday.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 58

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool again

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hotter and humidity rising

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers and storms

Muggy, warmer

Low: 71

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