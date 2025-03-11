Spring warmth continues, weekend rain looms

Soak up the sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures while you can—it’s a taste of spring many have longed for after a bitterly cold winter in the Tri-State.

Highs will reach near 70 this afternoon, with a warming trend continuing through the week as each day becomes progressively warmer than the last.

Most of the week stays pleasant and rain-free, but shower and storm chances increase heading into the weekend as a system develops to the west, pulling in moisture from the Gulf.

But first, more clouds will roll in by Wednesday into Thursday, with a slight chance of rain on Thursday. Another round of showers is possible late Friday into early Saturday as a stronger system moves through the southern U.S., something to keep in mind for any early St. Patrick’s Day plans.

By Monday, the holiday looks dry, with mild temperatures in the 50s—cooler but still comfortable for mid-March.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: Low/mid-40s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine

A few clouds

High: Near 70

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: Mid-40s.

