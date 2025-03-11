Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Spring warmth continues, weekend rain looms

Sunny, warm, and breezy today in Cincinnati and the surrounding Tri-State.
Cincinnati weather river roebling cloudy
John Minchillo/AP
The Cincinnati skyline and John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is seen from the banks of the Ohio River, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Covington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cincinnati weather river roebling cloudy
Posted
and last updated

Soak up the sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures while you can—it’s a taste of spring many have longed for after a bitterly cold winter in the Tri-State.

Highs will reach near 70 this afternoon, with a warming trend continuing through the week as each day becomes progressively warmer than the last.

Most of the week stays pleasant and rain-free, but shower and storm chances increase heading into the weekend as a system develops to the west, pulling in moisture from the Gulf.

But first, more clouds will roll in by Wednesday into Thursday, with a slight chance of rain on Thursday. Another round of showers is possible late Friday into early Saturday as a stronger system moves through the southern U.S., something to keep in mind for any early St. Patrick’s Day plans.

By Monday, the holiday looks dry, with mild temperatures in the 50s—cooler but still comfortable for mid-March.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: Low/mid-40s.

TUESDAY
Sunshine
A few clouds
High: Near 70

TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: Mid-40s.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk