Spring-like warmth this week

The wait for spring-like temperatures is over! This week brings a significant warm-up across the Tri-State, with highs soaring well above normal and plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

Grab a light coat for Monday morning, as overnight lows dip into the mid-30s. Then, with sunshine, temperatures warm nicely into the mid-60s.

If that’s not enough, the warm-up continues into Tuesday as temperatures approach 70 degrees, but some areas will fall short and only reach 68. Southwest winds gusting 15 to 25 mph could give our temperatures an extra bump. Expect more clouds to develop later in the day.

WCPO Big warm-up

Temperatures continue to climb well above average by Thursday and Friday. Forecast highs run some 20 degrees above our seasonal average, which means we could reach the mid-70s. Some areas may even get a little warmer.

Before we get too comfortable with sunshine and butterflies, the trade-off for this warmth is some unsettled weather. Rain and storm chances increase toward the weekend, with Saturday as the next best storm chance. We will monitor the developing system as you plan for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Clear skies

Chilly

Low: 35

MONDAY

Sunny

Even Warmer

High: 65

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Above average

Low: 68

