Spring-like warmth this week

Feeling lucky this week as temperatures spike into the 70s just before St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Sunny summer Field
The wait for spring-like temperatures is over! This week brings a significant warm-up across the Tri-State, with highs soaring well above normal and plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

Grab a light coat for Monday morning, as overnight lows dip into the mid-30s. Then, with sunshine, temperatures warm nicely into the mid-60s.

If that’s not enough, the warm-up continues into Tuesday as temperatures approach 70 degrees, but some areas will fall short and only reach 68. Southwest winds gusting 15 to 25 mph could give our temperatures an extra bump. Expect more clouds to develop later in the day.

Warmer temperatures midweek
Big warm-up

Temperatures continue to climb well above average by Thursday and Friday. Forecast highs run some 20 degrees above our seasonal average, which means we could reach the mid-70s. Some areas may even get a little warmer.

Before we get too comfortable with sunshine and butterflies, the trade-off for this warmth is some unsettled weather. Rain and storm chances increase toward the weekend, with Saturday as the next best storm chance. We will monitor the developing system as you plan for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

MORNING RUSH
Clear skies
Chilly
Low: 35

MONDAY
Sunny
Even Warmer
High: 65

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 42

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Above average
Low: 68

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

