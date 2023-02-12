Spring-like temperatures but storms arrive mid-week

Our warming trend begins today!
Temperatures this morning are starting in the upper 20s with most of us feeling like the lower 20s. We'll see partly to mostly clear skies today with highs climbing to the low to mid 50s. Tonight, the lows fall just below freezing again with increasing clouds.
Monday morning starts off similar to Sunday morning. Expect chilly temperatures, but a quick warmup is on the way. Monday will stay dry with highs similar to Sunday, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Monday night lows will hit the freezing mark.
Rain returns Tuesday afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 50s, slightly warmer than Monday. We'll see a break in the rain in the evening, but a few showers may return overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s! This is a huge difference!
Wednesday and Thursday are the two days we'll be in the mid to upper 60s! There is a good chance for storms on Thursday. Early indications point to the possibility of severe weather. We'll know more as we get closer. Friday, the highs will only be in the mid 30s!
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Slightly warmer
High: 53
SUNDAY NIGHT
Few more clouds
Chilly
Low: 31
MONDAY
More clouds
Tad bit warmer
High: 54
MONDAY NIGHT
Near freezing lows
Partly cloudy
Low: 32
