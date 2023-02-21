Spring-like temperatures and showers expected in the days ahead

We are looking at a stretch of days that has much more of a spring-like theme not only with chances for showers and thunderstorms but also when you look at temperatures.

There's a quick rain chance this morning as a cold front passes through the Tri-State. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a low of 42. Clouds will retreat quickly and we'll get back to a mostly sunny sky for much of the day. Temperatures are going to be a little bit cooler behind the front with highs in the low 50s this afternoon.

Spotty showers move in tonight as temperatures slowly rise too. We'll go from 42 at 10 p.m. Tuesday to 50 degrees at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Rain that moves in overnight will be hit or miss and continues through the morning drive. It's also possible to hear a few rumbles of thunder.

The best rain chances on Wednesday are prior to 1 p.m. Then we'll see a break in the clouds and quickly rising temperatures. We should end up with a window of dry weather and less cloud cover for the afternoon as highs rise to the upper 60s. Then Wednesday evening, new rounds of showers and storms develop as the cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. Currently, severe weather doesn't appear to be a concern, but we are monitoring it.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday morning rain



Jennifer Ketchmark Midday rain Wednesday



Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday evening showers and storms

Thursday is setting up to be a very warm and windy day, potentially a record breaker! Strong southwest winds at 20 to 40 mph will be moving in warmer air for the day. We could have wind gust up to 50 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy and no rain is expected. The record high is 72 degrees in 1996 and we are currently forecasting a high of 71! So we shall see.

Friday will be much colder behind a dry cold front passage. We'll start the day at 28 and only warm to 44 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

A few showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Turning mostly sunny

Not as warm

High: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rising temperatures

Showers move in before daybreak

Low: 41 (50 by 8 a.m.)

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers and storms

Midday sunshine, evening showers and storms

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers fade

Warm and windy

Low: 58

