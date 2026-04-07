Spring freeze, then warmer into midweek

A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, so it’s a cold start with areas of frost to begin the day.

After that, sunshine takes over, but temperatures are expected to stay on the cool side with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Another chilly night on Tuesday with mostly clear skies and lows expected to drop below freezing again by early Wednesday morning.

The weather pattern is about to flip by Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine sticks around, but temperatures will rebound in a big way with highs pushing near 70. High pressure settles in, keeping conditions dry for most of the week while setting the stage for above-average warmth heading into the weekend.

Rain chances return late Friday into early Saturday, but coverage looks limited. Highs climb into the 70s Friday and Saturday, then surge into the 80s by Sunday. That warm stretch doesn’t stop there, it carries right into early next week.

RUSH HOUR

Clear and cold

Frost

Low: 31

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Frost again

Low: 31

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 67

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