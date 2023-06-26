Spotty showers develop this afternoon

It's a dry start to our Monday forecast but this isn't how the day ends. Spotty rain chances will be back this afternoon.
Temperatures start in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds build around the noon hour and we'll be looking at mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated storms will also develop after noon, dotting the radar until 11 p.m. Today's high ends up around 80 degrees, so not quite as warm as Sunday afternoon. Severe weather isn't expected today but it's not out of the question that we could see some small hail with the afternoon storms that develop.
We'll dry out overnight with a low of 64 degrees.
Tuesday's forecast is running a little cooler with a high of 77 and we'll still see mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. There's technically a small rain chance still left to the east, but it's only a 20-30% chance for rain. I think a lot of locations make it through Tuesday rain free.
Wednesday and Thursday are mostly sunny days with highs slowly rising back to the mid 80s. Friday's forecast brings the next best chance for scattered storms as highs jump to the low 90s.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 69
MONDAY
Turning mostly cloudy
Spotty afternoon showers and storms
High: 80
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 64
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 59
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clouds decrease
Cooler
Low: 59
