Spotty shower chances to start the work week

Warmer air is moving in for the start of the week, but keep those spring jackets handy as cooler air will return before we know it.

Temperatures start in the mid to low 50s this morning with isolated showers and mostly cloudy conditions. Isolated showers will be around during the day, but there will be a lot of locations that don't get rainfall today. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy as temperatures rise to 73 degrees. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph are helping in our warm-up.

While there's a slight rain chance overnight, most will be dry and the sky will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures only cool to 58 degrees.

Tuesday morning starts dry, but get ready for rainfall. A cold front will move through the Ohio Valley, especially after the noon hour, and bring widespread rain to the Tri-State. Severe weather is not expected and thunderstorm chances are relatively low as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5" to 1" total.

WCPO Showers by noon Tuesday

WCPO Showers by 3 p.m. Tuesday

WCPO Soaking showers Tuesday

Then behind the front, temperatures are expected to cool to finish the week. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Thursday is even cooler with a high of 57 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 53

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Milder

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Afternoon showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Overcast

Low: 49

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