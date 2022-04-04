Spotty rain to start the day

Welcome to the work week and don't forget your umbrella on the way out the door. We'll see spotty showers through the bus stop and morning rush time frame with temperatures in the low 40s.

It doesn't look like rain will be around all day. Rain turns isolated after 10 a.m. and then tapers off around the noon hour. After that, the rest of the day is mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 50s.

Rain is definitely the theme in the days ahead. Tuesday's forecast brings a likely rain chance as spotty showers pass throughout the whole day. The same can be said about Wednesday with a few rumbles of thunder added in. I'm not seeing any strong indications of severe weather for either day.

When it comes to temperatures, we'll warm to the low 60s on Tuesday and mid 60s on Wednesday.

But that isn't going to hold. By Friday, temperatures slip back to highs in the mid 40s and it's not out of the question that we could see a wintry mix on that day.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Cloudy sky

Low: 42

MONDAY

Scattered morning showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 58

MONDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers to the south

Cloudy

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Showers likely

Overcast, milder

High: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Cloudy, mild

Low: 50

==========

