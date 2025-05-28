Spotty rain and cool conditions persist

Waking up this morning, there will be some spotty showers in the area. Any rain that falls will be light, with occasional drizzle.

As we move into the afternoon, expect mainly cloudy skies and temperatures slowly climbing to around 70 degrees.

Baron Today

This evening, we could see a few downpours or hear a rumble of thunder. Those would be isolated and shouldn't last long.

The forecast looks better tomorrow. We start cloudy but end up seeing some afternoon sunshine, and temperatures will climb to the mid-70s. Still, though, it's below average.

Friday brings more rain and better storm chances. It could be a soggy end to the week.

The weekend looks nice, though. We are looking at mid-70s with dry and sunny conditions.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

High: 71

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Low: 56

THURSDAY

More sunshine

Few PM chances

High: 75

==========