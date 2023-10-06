Spotty morning showers with CHILLY temps this weekend

The start of October was a warm one here across the Tri-State but a cold front is passing through and as it does it will flip the switch to Fall.

Scattered light showers will continue through the early morning hours, but as we get through the 8 to 9 a.m. hours we will dry out and actually clear up. Scattered mist and clouds will be with us this morning, but as we get closer to lunchtime those clouds will clear and we will actually see some sunshine for the middle of the day. Mid-afternoon looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures into the low 70s. Wind will be a tad breezy at times Friday, from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

The evening starts off nice with partly cloudy skies, but as we get later into the evening there will be a few more clouds coming through. With those we will also have slight chance at a sprinkle or shower rolling in after 8 to 9 p.m. If we see anything, it should remain light.

From there, out temperatures plummet. Overnight into Saturday will stay partly cloudy with temperatures into the low to mid 40s. We will see temperatures ranging from 41° out west of Cincinnati, to the mid-40s out east.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance at an isolated shower through the day for areas northeast of town. Temperatures will be much cooler than anything we have seen this season. Highs will be into the upper 50s for most areas across the Tri-State, some could be into the low 60s. That would make it the coolest high temperature here since May 3. Wind will be breezy as well, gusting from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph at times.

Sunday night will be even cooler! Depending on cloud cover, we will see a range of temperatures from the upper 30s to the low 40s. The clearer we are, the cooler it gets. Look for a low of 40 in Cincinnati.

Sunday looks very similar to Saturday. Cool and partly cloudy. A high of 59 degrees and we will be dry until late in the evening when the next chance at spotty showers rolls in.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy

Isolated sprinkles/showers

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Clouds early then clearing

Seasonal temperatures

High: 71

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkles

Much cooler

Low: 44

SATURDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Slight chance for a shower

High: 58

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Getting chilly

Low: 40

