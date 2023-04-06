Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Spotty, light showers linger Thursday

Cloudy and cooler
Cincygram: The Cincinnati skyline from day to night
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
The clouds over the Queen City hold on to the remnants of the day.
Cincygram: The Cincinnati skyline from day to night
Posted at 3:19 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 03:19:11-04

We are in for a big temperature change today and it's one you'll notice! Wednesday's high ended up at 77 degrees, today we'll be lucky to hit the mid 50s!

A cold front has passed through the Ohio Valley but we'll still see lingering clouds and spotty rain chances today due to this front. Isolated, light showers are expected to be on the radar this morning and into this afternoon. The best chance will be east of I-71. And yes, it will be noticeably cooler today with temperatures starting in the mid 40s and only warming to 55 degrees.

Spotty, light rain for Thursday
Spotty, light rain for Thursday

Clouds aren't leaving immediately behind the front. We'll stay mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 38.

Friday will be another mostly cloudy day with seasonal temperatures near the 60 degree mark.

The weekend looks fantastic! The forecast will slowly warm and we'll see more sunshine. It's great news for all your Easter gatherings. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees. Sunday is mostly sunny with a high of 68 degrees.

We are watching Monday for a small rain chance but the extended weather models were trending drier for Monday, so potentially we could remove this rain chance. Next weeks forecast is going to be warmer as highs increase to the low 70s.

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Isolated, light showers
Low: 45

THURSDAY
Cloudy and cooler
Spotty, light rain
High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
A bit cooler
Low: 38

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Seasonal
Low: 39

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018