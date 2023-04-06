Spotty, light showers linger Thursday

We are in for a big temperature change today and it's one you'll notice! Wednesday's high ended up at 77 degrees, today we'll be lucky to hit the mid 50s!

A cold front has passed through the Ohio Valley but we'll still see lingering clouds and spotty rain chances today due to this front. Isolated, light showers are expected to be on the radar this morning and into this afternoon. The best chance will be east of I-71. And yes, it will be noticeably cooler today with temperatures starting in the mid 40s and only warming to 55 degrees.

Jennifer Ketchmark Spotty, light rain for Thursday



Clouds aren't leaving immediately behind the front. We'll stay mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 38.

Friday will be another mostly cloudy day with seasonal temperatures near the 60 degree mark.

The weekend looks fantastic! The forecast will slowly warm and we'll see more sunshine. It's great news for all your Easter gatherings. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees. Sunday is mostly sunny with a high of 68 degrees.

We are watching Monday for a small rain chance but the extended weather models were trending drier for Monday, so potentially we could remove this rain chance. Next weeks forecast is going to be warmer as highs increase to the low 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Isolated, light showers

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Cloudy and cooler

Spotty, light rain

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

A bit cooler

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

Low: 39

