Some slick spots this morning, winter storm on the way next

We will be putting more specific snowfall numbers to this system over the next 24 hours, but here's the bottom line: roads will get bad on Sunday with numerous inches of snowfall, followed by the potential for ice overnight and more snow Monday. Travel is going to be an issue this entire timeframe so plan ahead now.

First, I can't bypass the light snow that is coming down this morning. We'll see light snow showers through 8 a.m. before it tapers off to the east. We are still looking at 0.5 to 1" of snowfall and some slick spots possible on the roads. Temperatures are near 30 degrees and then slowly fall this afternoon thanks to a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

But the winter storm story beings Sunday. Here's a rough timeline of how this could playout:

WCPO Timeline



SUNDAY: Snow should be the main precipitation type on Sunday. This should start in the late morning hours and we'll see several inches of snowfall accumulating that afternoon. This means that roads will be impacted starting Sunday after noon. The heaviest snow should fall north of the Ohio River. We aren't talking about 1-2 inches that partially melts. This will be several inches of snow that sticks to roads.

SUNDAY EVENING/NIGHT: This is where the forecast story gets tricky. There is still a difference in the longer range weather models. Some are showing a nearly 12 hour prior of sleet and freezing rain across northern Kentucky and through the Cincinnati metro. This would take our roads from being snow covered, to snowy and icy. Travel conditions would only get worse.

WCPO Heaviest snow to the north



MORNING RUSH

Light snow

Some slick spots

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Turning partly cloudy

Falling temps

High: 30

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 18

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Chilly

High: 29

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 20

SUNDAY

Winter storm begins

Heavy snow accumulates during the day, travel difficult

High: 28

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

