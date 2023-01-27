A few snow-covered roads to start the day

Spotty snow showers fell overnight and that led to 0.1" to 0.5" of snowfall in portions of Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties. This means that many side streets are covered in a light layer of snow and it's not melting. Watch out for slick spots. It does look like interstates have been treated and are clearer now than what we saw at 1 a.m.

Here's a look at where side roads and neighborhood streets might be slick this morning:

Jennifer Ketchmark Slick Spots Possible



The sky will be mostly sunny and the sun rises today with lows in the mid to low 20s. It's a colder start. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day as temperatures rise to 40. There's still a minor system passing to our north this evening that could produce a few light rain showers.

Saturday's forecast still looks mostly cloudy and milder. We'll warm to 48. Low pressure is developing out to the west that day and it will bring in our next rain chance. But I think we'll get through all the daylight hours without rain.

Spotty showers start Saturday night and continue through Sunday's forecast. This is definitely rain as temperatures start at 40 and warm to 47. It's only wet roads to consider if you are doing any travel or errand running on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Colder, some slick spots

Low: 23

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated evening showers

High: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 33

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance late in the day

High: 48

SATURDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Milder

Low: 40

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

