Soggy Tuesday forecast, cooler air to follow

Today is a day you definitely want to have your umbrella handy!

Rain has returned to the Tri-State, and we'll see nearly widespread coverage of rain on the radar for the morning hours. Obviously, roads are wet and they'll stay that way throughout the peak morning drive, so expect some slowdowns on the way to work today. We'll continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as the cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. Severe weather is not expected today but heavy rain is something we'll have to monitor. We could see 1-2" of rainfall. While widespread flooding isn't expected, isolated spots of ponding or even hydroplaning on the interstate cannot be ruled out.

WCPO 10 a.m. Futureview

WCPO Showers and storms by 6 p.m.

When it comes to temperatures, don't expect much movement there today. We'll start around 67 degrees and warm to 72 this afternoon. The rainy conditions and cloud cover keep temperatures nearly steady.

Showers will taper off in the overnight hours and cooler air will start moving in to our region. We'll start Wednesday morning with a mostly clear sky and a low of 53 degrees.

Fall temperatures are back on Wednesday with much drier air. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon.

WCPO Cooler and dry Wednesday

Sunshine will be the dominant feature in our sky to finish the work week and into the weekend forecast. Temperatures are going to slowly increase each day as well. By the weekend, highs will be back in the mid to low 70s.

When it comes to rain, today is the best chance for the next 9 days!

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Wet roads

Low: 67

TUESDAY

Showers likely

A few storms, heavy rain

High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Clouds slowly move out

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns

Cooler air

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 44

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========