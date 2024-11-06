Soggy start to Wednesday

Rain has moved into the Tri-State and it will be around throughout the main morning drive. This could lead to slowdowns on your way into work today.

The shower activity that is on the radar this morning will be nearly widespread through 8 a.m. Then, the rain shield starts to shift a little more east, bringing our best chances of rain east of I-71 after that point and up through the noon hour. After noon, there will be still isolated showers that develop from time to time, and the best chance continues east of I-71. When it's not raining, it will be cloudy with temperatures rising to around 70 degrees.

WCPO Morning showers by 9 a.m.



WCPO Rain chance Wednesday evening



Isolated showers are still possible overnight with a low of 53 degrees.

Thursday will start with cloud cover. There will also be a few more showers passing prior to 10 a.m., but this chance is only in our very southern locations in northern Kentucky and southern Ohio. We shouldn't see rain in the metro on Thursday to start the day. Clouds will eventually push out of the area for Thursday afternoon, revealing more sunshine and highs will be cooler in the mid 60s.

Friday's forecast looks fantastic with a high of 65.

Saturday is trending drier in the weather models, making for another ideal day to get outside. The sky will be partly cloudy and highs end up in the mid-60s. Sunday is the day that rain is likely again and will be around for much of the day.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers likely

Rain shifts east of I-71 for afternoon hours

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Morning rain to the south

Turning partly cloudy

High: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 48

