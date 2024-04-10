Watch Now
Soggy few days

Several rounds of rain the next few days
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain drops
Posted at 3:15 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 03:15:39-04

Early this morning we’ve been dealing with spotty rain but that is starting to move off to the NE.

By the time the sun comes up we should be mostly cloudy with a few showers, but those should be isolated. The middle of the day will stay cloudy, but more rounds of rain return for the afternoon and overnight. This is when we can expect to have a few thunderstorms to pass through as well. Rain could also be heavy at times, with potential for some areas to see 1 to 2 inches of rain by tomorrow.

Tomorrow also has a risk for severe weather. The SPC has the majority of the area under a Slight risk. Even if we don’t get strong/severe storms tomorrow, it will be windy nonetheless. Expect gusts close to 30-40mph at times.

Friday looks similar as chances for showers and storms will once again be a possibility. Once we get passed Friday we dry out and have a nice weekend on tap. Both Saturday and Sunday look completely dry. Saturday sees a high in the upper 60s while Sunday looks to reach the mid 70s.

TODAY
Rain likely
Mostly Cloudy
High: 63

TONIGHT
Showers pick up
Storms possible
Low: 59

THURSDAY
Storm Chances
Breezy
High: 67

