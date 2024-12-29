Soggy and windy to end the weekend

It was a soggy overnight and will continue to be this morning. Rain chances will be here all day. At times the rain will be heavy but the majority of the widespread downpours moved through overnight.

We have a Wind Advisory in effect all day due to winds being steady at about 20mph and gusts reaching up to 45mph at times.

We hit our high around 12pm and it will once again be around the 60° mark.

Tonight rain moves out for the most part and we see a decent Monday considering what's coming after. Some sunshine and an afternoon high around 50 Is on tap.

On Tuesday a cold front moves through that brings rain from sun up to sun down. More impactful though, is what it does to our temperatures. Starting Wednesday we only see highs in the 30s for the rest of the week.

TODAY

Rain off and on

Windy

High: 60

TONIGHT

Rain moves out

Cooler

Low: 43

MONDAY

Some Sunshine

Cooler

High: 51

