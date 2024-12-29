Soggy and windy to end the weekend

It was a soggy overnight and will continue to be this morning. Rain chances will be here all day. At times the rain will be heavy but the majority of the widespread downpours moved through overnight.
We have a Wind Advisory in effect all day due to winds being steady at about 20mph and gusts reaching up to 45mph at times.
We hit our high around 12pm and it will once again be around the 60° mark.
Tonight rain moves out for the most part and we see a decent Monday considering what's coming after. Some sunshine and an afternoon high around 50 Is on tap.
On Tuesday a cold front moves through that brings rain from sun up to sun down. More impactful though, is what it does to our temperatures. Starting Wednesday we only see highs in the 30s for the rest of the week.
TODAY
Rain off and on
Windy
High: 60
TONIGHT
Rain moves out
Cooler
Low: 43
MONDAY
Some Sunshine
Cooler
High: 51
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports