Soaking up sunshine, update on the weekend rain potential

It's another gorgeous day in the Tri-State and another forecast where we don't need to worry about rainfall.

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 50s this morning. The sky is clear and there still isn't any noticeable humidity. We'll warm to 80 degrees by noon and then to 84 by 3 p.m. The sky will be sunny throughout the day.

WCPO Thursday forecast

An air quality alert has been issued for the Cincinnati metro area. For more information on tips to reduce pollution today, head to this LINK.

Friday's forecast will be a truly ideal summer day. Temperatures will again be in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity is also slowly rising, but still not overwhelming.

Rain chances are back this weekend but neither day looks like a washout. A cold front slowly approaches our northern counties on Saturday and we'll be on the south side of this system throughout the day. This means we'll see isolated showers and storms at times, but nothing overly organized.

WCPO Isolated storms on Saturday

Then on Sunday, this boundary pushes south and stalls in Northern Kentucky. This is where we'll see the best chance for a few showers in the afternoon hours, but nothing is area-wide. Highs both days will end up in the mid 80s and it will feel more humid outside.

WCPO Sunday's frontal setup

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Warm

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Mild

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm, rising humidity

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warmer

Low: 66

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========