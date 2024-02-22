Soaking showers today, when the heaviest falls

It's a day to have your umbrella in the car, especially if you want to avoid getting poured on today!
The morning hours will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers passing on the radar. It shouldn't have a large impact on the morning drive into work. Temperatures start in the upper 40s.
Around noon, a larger line of showers will start to form and pass across our area. This will be the start of more steady rain. This rain turns heavier as we approach the evening drive. Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s.
Soaking showers and heavy rain will be on the radar during the peak evening drive. This could leave to slow downs on the interstate. The rain will come down heavy enough to potentially lead to ponding on the roads. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well.
Temperatures cool to the upper 30s tonight behind the cold front. No rain is expected overnight.
Friday will be cooler with a high of 51 degrees and a northwest wind at 10 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.
But heads up for Friday night as we could see a little snowfall! A quick moving Canadian cold front will move through overnight, leading to some light accumulating snow Saturday morning. It will be difficult for this to stick to roads, but it could briefly stick to elevated surfaces like roofs, cars and your patio furniture.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy, isolated showers
Milder
Low: 49
THURSDAY
Rain likely, isolated storms
Heavier rain in the afternoon/evening
High: 56
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry and cooling
Low: 38
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 51
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Light snow possible
Low: 30
