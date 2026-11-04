Soaking showers to start the day

What a rainy start to the day!

Showers moved in overnight as we expected and now it's going to be rainy for hours to come. Nearly widespread rain is expected throughout the morning drive and it will start to break up a bit by the noon hour. But as we continue into the afternoon, additional spotty showers will continue as the cold front passes through the Ohio Valley.

Temperatures will barely move today due to the cloud deck and ongoing rainfall. We'll start at 62 degrees and warm to just 66 degrees.

We could hear a few rumbles of thunder this morning, but there are no severe weather concerns with today's system. We'll also see some heavier rain at times, eventually leading to around 1" of rain for a lot of the area today.

WCPO Rain by 11 a.m.

WCPO Showers by 3 p.m.

Today's rainfall is the only precipitation chance in the 9 day forecast for now. We'll get back to a mostly sunny sky on Thursday and highs will be comfortable in the mid 60s. Winds will also be breezy tomorrow from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WCPO Rain totals

Friday's forecast will be a little bit cooler as winds shift to the northwest. Another cold front is passing and while it doesn't bring rain it will produce a few more clouds for the day and lead to the cooler air coming our way. We should warm to 60 degrees that afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Weekend temperatures are still expected in the upper 50s for a seasonal Fall forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

A few storms

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Rain likely, heavy at times

Isolated morning storms

High: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooling

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 48

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