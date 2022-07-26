Soaking showers move in this morning

Who's ready for some free water for the lawn?!
Showers will move in this morning between 6-8 a.m. for most locations and then rain is likely for the rest of the morning hours. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 70s. As for severe weather chances, we really don't have any severe weather concerns today. It's just a good soaking rain, especially south of the Ohio River. By 2 p.m., the majority of the rain will be moving east and exiting the area. The remainder of the afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool with a high of only 78.
It looks like a similar story is going to unfold for Wednesday's forecast but with some minor changes. Scattered showers and isolated storms will again be on the radar throughout the morning hours. There's a low end threat for severe weather during that time too as we are included in the "marginal risk" of severe weather. The highest chance for rain tomorrow is between 3 a.m. and noon. The afternoon hours stay mostly cloudy with a minor rain chance and highs warm to 85 degrees.
Thursday brings the third day in a row with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Once this is all said and done, we could be looking at rainfall amounts ranging from as little as 1" to our northern locations up to 3" (if not more) in our southern towns.
The work week ends with a mostly cloudy Friday and highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s over the weekend with no rain expected and a partly cloudy sky.
MORNING RUSH
Showers likely
Heavy at times
Low: 70
TUESDAY
Morning showers likely
Isolated afternoon rain chance
High: 78
TUESDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers and storms
Mostly cloudy
Low: 70
WEDNESDAY
Morning storms likely
A few afternoon showers
High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Spotty rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 71
