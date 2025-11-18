Soaking showers and a few storms move through today

Today is all about the rain. I've got the latest timing on today's rain activity, rain total expectations, and the chance for a few stronger storms.
Let's start with timing. Showers have moved into the Tri-State, and we expect to see widely scattered activity throughout the morning rush. Showers will be heavy at times, potentially reducing visibility. All this said, you know what will happen with peak morning travel. Slow downs will happen, and some accidents. Plan for extra time for your drive into work today.
Showers will continue for the rest of the morning timeframe and through the noon hour. At times, downpours will continue. This will still be the case through the rest of the afternoon as temperatures rise to 50 degrees.
It's this evening that we could see a few thunderstorms developing in today's system. This would be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has our southwestern locations in a "marginal risk" of severe weather for this evening as well.
We could see anywhere from 1 to 2" of rain today.
Once showers wrap up late this evening, the sky will stay overcast overnight with temperatures holding steady in the mid-40s.
The sky will stay overcast for Wednesday. The cloud deck will be visually low due to an inversion in the atmosphere. Basically, it's going to look very gloomy tomorrow. Because all of the moisture is trapped below the clouds, I wouldn't rule out occasional drizzle as well. It wouldn't last all day, but there's definitely a chance.
Showers will return late Thursday evening and that night. Rain will then be widespread and likely for Friday's forecast.
We are still watching the extended weather models for Saturday's forecast. There isn't complete agreement that we'll dry out that day. So keep checking back for the latest on the weekend forecast.
MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Chilly
Low: 38
TUESDAY
Rain likely, a few evening storms
Soaking showers
High: 50
TUESDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Steady temps, drizzle possible
Low: 44
WEDNESDAY
Overcast
Milder
High: 55
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Milder again
Low: 45
