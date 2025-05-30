Soaking rain moving into the Tri-State

Here comes the rain!

Showers move into the Tri-State before the sun rises, which means wet roads are likely for the morning drive. Rain will be heavy at times, which could slow down morning travel. Temperatures start in the upper 50s.

Steady showers are expected through the noon hour. Then, new scattered showers and storms will develop and move through the Ohio Valley during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s. Severe weather is not expected today. Around 1 inch of rain is expected.

WCPO Rain by 7 a.m.

WCPO Rain by 10 a.m.

Showers fade overnight and we'll cool to 56.

The weekend forecast looks fantastic. Temperatures will return to the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday. No rain is in the forecast for either day; instead, a partly cloudy sky is expected.

Temperatures will continue to rise next week, heading above the 80-degree mark.

MORNING RUSH

Heavy rain moves in

Overcast

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Heavy morning rain

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers end

Partly cloudy

Low: 56

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild

High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Chilly

Low: 47

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 76

