Soaking rain and gusty winds arriving soon

Hurricane Helene is the main weather headline today. The storm will make landfall later today in Florida's Big Bend region and then head north into the Ohio Valley on Friday. We are looking at a likely rain chance, higher winds and soaking showers.

For Thursday, expect another cloudy day with a few light, isolated showers. The best chance for rain is after the noon hour and into early this evening. But even as this rain passes, it will be spotty and very light. Highs end up in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Rain turns widespread overnight as the outer bands of Helene push north. By the morning rush on Friday, rain should be spread across our entire area. This will mean wet travel conditions into work.

WCPO Friday morning



WCPO Friday afternoon



Rain is likely nearly the entire day on Friday. It will be heavy at times and we could even see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. The other story on Friday will be the wind. Winds are going to increase from the northeast at 20 to 30 mph, especially between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wind gusts 45 mph cannot be ruled out in this time.

WCPO Gusty winds



Hit or miss showers will continue on Saturday but it won't be as widespread or as heavy. Highs on Saturday only hit the low 70s.

All said and done, we could be looking at rainfall amounts north of the Ohio River from 0.50" to 1" of rain, and south of the Ohio River from 1" to 3" of rain. Locally higher numbers cannot be ruled out, especially to the south.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Mild

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Cloudy sky

Isolated light showers

High: 75

THURSDAY NIGHT

Showers arrive

Widespread rain

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Showers likely, windy conditions

A few storms, soaking rain

High: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Overcast

Low: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========