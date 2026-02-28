Soak up today’s sunshine, rain all next week

A beautiful, spring like day is underway with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 60s this afternoon.

While today stays warm and dry, it is a good time to plan ahead for a stretch of unsettled weather.

A few showers are possible late tonight into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday turns mostly cloudy and much cooler, with afternoon highs falling back into the 40s.

Another round of precipitation arrives early Monday, bringing a mix of rain and snow that could impact the morning commute. Forecast details and impacts may still shift slightly, but light accumulations and a few slick spots are possible.

Rain chances will ramp up next week, bringing periods of rain Tuesday through Saturday. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s and 60s, but wet weather and rain gear will become part of the daily routine.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Nice

High: 62

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated rain

Cold

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain & snow

High: 28

