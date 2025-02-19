Snowy start for some, cold for all

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Tri-State as snow has already started to fall. Most areas in the central portion of the Tri-State are getting a quick burst of snow this morning and slick spots are starting to pop up. The further south you are, the better chance for accumulation.

The majority of today will be mainly cloudy. However, more snow moves in late this evening. This will be more widespread. Most areas pick up about a half an inch of additional snowfall. Expect some issues to possibly linger for the morning commute tomorrow.

The cold remains for us through the end of the week. Once again tomorrow we stay in the low 20s for highs and it won't be until next week that we finally get temperatures back above average.

Flooding concerns along the Ohio River

As if the snow and cold weren’t enough, flooding is also a concern along the Ohio River. A Flood Warning is in effect through at least Friday. Water levels will continue to rise, with the river expected to crest around 55.4 feet this evening into Thursday. For perspective, Moderate Flood Stage is at 56 feet.

At 50 feet, Riverside Park off River Road starts flooding.

At 52 feet, most of the Public Landing is underwater.

At 53 feet, flooding begins on Riverside Drive in Covington, and New Richmond in Clermont County can also see impacts.

At 54 feet, the Sawyer Point Amphitheater area will flood.

At 55 feet, much of Anderson Township, the East End and California are affected along Kellogg Avenue, with stretches of Kellogg Avenue closed. Additionally, Low-lying roads in Bromley and Ludlow also flood.

At 55.5 feet, basement flooding starts in the East End. Stretches of Route 8 in Kentucky begin to see water.

At 56 feet, significant flooding happens at Coney Island, Riverbend, and a few businesses along Kellogg Avenue. Much of Route 8 in Kentucky, Route 56 in Indiana, and both Route 52 and old Route 52 flooded in areas.

If you live in a flood-prone area, keep an eye on conditions and have a plan in place.

TODAY

AM snow, midday break, late evening snow

Still cold

High: 22

TONIGHT

Cloudy and cold

Snow showers continue

Low: 12

TOMORROW

Partly Cloudy

Still cold

High: 23

