Watch Now
Weather

Actions

SNOW: Sticking to bridges and overpasses now

Colder air and breezy winds return with snow
WCPO_light_snow_forecast_winter.jpg
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Meghan Goth
Light snowfall in Mason, Ohio
WCPO_light_snow_forecast_winter.jpg
Posted
and last updated

We have two windows for snowfall today, and both will look very different.

Morning Snow – A line of snow showers developed overnight and will continue through the early morning commute, wrapping up by 8 a.m. in our eastern areas. This snow will be light, and most of it should melt upon contact with the ground due to warm pavement temperatures. The exception will be bridges and overpasses. We are already seeing that snow is sticking to elevated surfaces, producing slick spots.

Early morning snow on Wednesday
Early morning snow on Wednesday

After the morning snow ends, clouds will decrease for a few hours, providing a partly cloudy sky between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Clouds will then begin to build again ahead of the second snow chance. Highs will reach 34 degrees.

Late Afternoon/Evening Snow – The evening snow will not be as organized or form a "line" like this morning's snow. The snow that returns this evening will be spotty and hit-or-miss on the radar. However, the snow showers that do develop could be more intense, potentially reducing visibility and leading to quick, light accumulations. We don't expect more than 1/2 inch of snow in any given area, but if it comes down quickly, it could impact road conditions. This hit-or-miss snow will end by 10 p.m.

5 p.m. snow chance
5 p.m. snow chance
7 p.m. snow chance
7 p.m. snow chance

MORNING RUSH
Light snow
Overcast, colder
Low: 30

WEDNESDAY
Early snow, midday break in the clouds
Spotty snow redevelops after 3 p.m.
High: 34

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Snow fades, some slick spots
Turning much colder
Low: 18

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Bitterly cold day
High: 29

THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cold again
Low: 22

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk