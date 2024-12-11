SNOW: Sticking to bridges and overpasses now

We have two windows for snowfall today, and both will look very different.

Morning Snow – A line of snow showers developed overnight and will continue through the early morning commute, wrapping up by 8 a.m. in our eastern areas. This snow will be light, and most of it should melt upon contact with the ground due to warm pavement temperatures. The exception will be bridges and overpasses. We are already seeing that snow is sticking to elevated surfaces, producing slick spots.

WCPO Early morning snow on Wednesday



After the morning snow ends, clouds will decrease for a few hours, providing a partly cloudy sky between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Clouds will then begin to build again ahead of the second snow chance. Highs will reach 34 degrees.

Late Afternoon/Evening Snow – The evening snow will not be as organized or form a "line" like this morning's snow. The snow that returns this evening will be spotty and hit-or-miss on the radar. However, the snow showers that do develop could be more intense, potentially reducing visibility and leading to quick, light accumulations. We don't expect more than 1/2 inch of snow in any given area, but if it comes down quickly, it could impact road conditions. This hit-or-miss snow will end by 10 p.m.

WCPO 5 p.m. snow chance



WCPO 7 p.m. snow chance



MORNING RUSH

Light snow

Overcast, colder

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Early snow, midday break in the clouds

Spotty snow redevelops after 3 p.m.

High: 34

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Snow fades, some slick spots

Turning much colder

Low: 18

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Bitterly cold day

High: 29

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cold again

Low: 22

