SNOW TIMELINE: Two chances for snow today, how it times out

We'll see two rounds of moisture coming through the Tri-State today.

Light snow is moving in from the west this morning and this will bring light snow into the Tri-State between now and 9 a.m. before it falls apart. We should see snow falling during the peak morning drive with some slick spots developing, but not big issues. We should see snowfall totals of less than 0.25", most will see a dusting.

WCPO Light morning snowfall

Then the forecast will be dry for several hours with an overcast sky and breezy winds. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph are expected with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs climb to 39.

Then we get into the next wave of moisture and it isn't just snowfall. This will start as rain between 3-5 p.m. Temperatures will slowly cool and eventually this results in a wintry mix and much later in the evening, just snowfall. But not everyone will see this snowfall. The best chance for accumulating snow later this evening is east of I-71, where up to 1" of snow is possible. This would stick and lead to some slick spots.

WCPO Light rain by 5 p.m.

WCPO Wintry mix by 8 p.m.

WCPO Snow by midnight

Spotty, light snow will continue tonight as temperatures drop to 28 degrees. Again, this could lead to some snow-covered roads at times.

We shouldn't see much snow during the day on Saturday, probably more like passing flurries. The high only climbs to 32.

Then the cold takes over! We'll stay below the freezing mark until midday Wednesday. But it isn't just the temperature, it's the wind chill. Wind chills will be in the 0-10 degree range over this span of time as well.

MORNING RUSH

Light snow

Overcast

Low: 25

FRIDAY

Early morning snow

Wintry mix to light snow this evening

High: 39

FRIDAY NIGHT

Light snow

A few slick spots

Low: 28

SATURDAY

Isolated snow, no new accumulation

Mostly cloudy

High: 32

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 13

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Breezy, feels below 10 degrees

High: 24

