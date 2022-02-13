Snow showers expected this evening

Expect morning flurries with temperatures starting in the teens and 20s but feeling more like the single digits. Winds are about 10-15 mph this morning. We'll see a gradual warm-up with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect evening snow showers to begin after 4 p.m. Any accumulation that occurs will stay below half of an inch.

Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows in the teens. Monday will be mostly clear but only a tab bit warmer than Sunday. We'll see high barely climb above the freezing mark.

Look for a midweek warm-up by Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain moves in late Wednesday into early Thursday. We're expecting gusts up to 40 mph along with heavy rain. Temperatures fall back to seasonal by next weekend.

SUNDAY:

AM Flurries

Evening snow showers

High: 30

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Cold

Low: 14

MONDAY:

Mostly clear

Below average

High: 33

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 19

==========

