Watch
Weather

Actions

Snow showers expected this evening

Highs in the low 30s
items.[0].image.alt
Kevin Yoho
Cincinnati Winter Sunrise<br/>
Cincinnati Winter Sunrise
Posted at 5:08 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 05:08:55-05

Expect morning flurries with temperatures starting in the teens and 20s but feeling more like the single digits. Winds are about 10-15 mph this morning. We'll see a gradual warm-up with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect evening snow showers to begin after 4 p.m. Any accumulation that occurs will stay below half of an inch.

Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows in the teens. Monday will be mostly clear but only a tab bit warmer than Sunday. We'll see high barely climb above the freezing mark.

Look for a midweek warm-up by Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain moves in late Wednesday into early Thursday. We're expecting gusts up to 40 mph along with heavy rain. Temperatures fall back to seasonal by next weekend.

SUNDAY:
AM Flurries
Evening snow showers
High: 30

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mostly clear
Cold
Low: 14

MONDAY:
Mostly clear
Below average
High: 33

MONDAY NIGHT:
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 19

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018