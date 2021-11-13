Snow showers arriving for the weekend

The day starts cloudy and will remain that way. Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. It's possible to see a few flurries but most of us will remain dry for the morning.
There's a chance for rain this evening but expect showers to be spotty. Some folks may not see rain at all. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 40s.
By the night, we clear up and cool down to low 30s and dipping below freezing.
SUNDAY'S PRECIP TIMING
4 a.m.: snow showers enter from the northwest.
5 a.m. - 9 a.m.: snow showers reach Cincinnati
11 a.m.: snow showers clear the Tri-State.
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.: rain moves in. Few eastern counties could see a mix.
There will be little accumulation and we will see the precipitation type change multiple times throughout Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week, we'll see some gradual warming by the middle of the week to the 60s! More rain after that for Thursday and our temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s.
SATURDAY
Cloudy
Few afternoon showers
High: 42
SATURDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Cooler
Low: 32
SUNDAY
AM snow showers
Afternoon mix
High: 45
SUNDAY NIGHT
Few lingering flurries
Below freezing
Low: 31
