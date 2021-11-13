Snow showers arriving for the weekend

The day starts cloudy and will remain that way. Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. It's possible to see a few flurries but most of us will remain dry for the morning.

There's a chance for rain this evening but expect showers to be spotty. Some folks may not see rain at all. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 40s.

By the night, we clear up and cool down to low 30s and dipping below freezing.

SUNDAY'S PRECIP TIMING

4 a.m.: snow showers enter from the northwest.

5 a.m. - 9 a.m.: snow showers reach Cincinnati

11 a.m.: snow showers clear the Tri-State.

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.: rain moves in. Few eastern counties could see a mix.

There will be little accumulation and we will see the precipitation type change multiple times throughout Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we'll see some gradual warming by the middle of the week to the 60s! More rain after that for Thursday and our temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Few afternoon showers

High: 42

SATURDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Cooler

Low: 32

SUNDAY

AM snow showers

Afternoon mix

High: 45

SUNDAY NIGHT

Few lingering flurries

Below freezing

Low: 31

==========

