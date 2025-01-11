Snow moves out, cold sticks around

Yesterday was our second snow event of the week but nothing compared to the first one. On average we ended up seeing 2-3 inches of fresh snow into the morning hours.

As we kick off the day we will see a few flurries stick around but shouldn't be much of an issue. Roads were still pretty rough around 3am but road crews were out plowing and salting and should get a pretty good hold on things.

We start off mostly cloudy but we will end up getting a little sunshine as we move through the day. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 20s.

Tonight we start off mostly clear and this will allow the temps to really drop. Lows will fall to the teens with a feels like temp close to the single digits.

Good news, tomorrow's highs will finally break the freezing mark for the first time in 8 days! (Still below the 39° avg) Enjoy the break as another arctic cold front moves in on Monday. There's a chance for snowshowers or flurries and we'll definitely see arctic cold air dropping the highs to the teens and the lows to the single digits.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 29

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Colder

Low: 13

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry and cold

High: 34

