Snow lingers for some, cold temps for everyone

Snow is slowly wrapping up as we move through our Sunday morning. Overall, the snow stayed mainly to our southern counties. We did get a light dusting in Cincinnati with a few slick spots, though.

Baron Snow

As we move into the later morning hours, the sun will start to pop a little and clouds slowly decrease. This will give us mostly sunny skies for the afternoon but our afternoon highs will potentially be the coldest of the season so far. Expect a high to only reach the low 30s but more than likely feeling like the low 20s with our windchill all day. Make sure you are bundled up for the Benagls game!

Baron Today

Tonight is much colder as we dip down to the teens and once again will be hovering around single digit feel like temps. Few flurries will be possible tomorrow and temps more than likely stay below freezing all day.

Baron Tomorrow

TODAY

Flurries early

Clouds clearing

High: 32

TONIGHT

Cold & clear

Wind chill = 10°

Low: 19

TOMORROW

Few Flurries

Partly Cloudy

High: 31

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========