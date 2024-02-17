Snow is gone but cold temperatures remain

Snowfall was right in light with our forecasts, but some localized spots received more. We did get some reports of 3"- 4" of snow in SE Indiana, Butler and Warren counties.
Snowfall was less into Northern Kentucky:
Our biggest concerns now are re-freeze and frigid wind chills. Plus, a few flurries will pass overhead through sunrise as the northwest flow continues. This morning lows fall to the upper teens or 20s. So, Our snow is not going anywhere.It'll feel even colder with light winds. As we head out the door today, many places will have wind chills in the single digits or the teens.
We will be mostly cloudy and cold to start. But, the sun makes an appearance by mid afternoon or sooner in spots. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 20s, at best! Clear skies tonight will make for another frigid overnight. Wind chills again will start in the single digits on Sunday morning. Yet, there's a difference for Sunday. Our winds will begin shifting to south and temperatures climb to near 40 degrees under sunny skies.
More mild air flows into the Tri-State next week as afternoon highs zoom to the 50s again!
THIS MORNING
Clouds and flurries, slick spots
Much colder
Low: 23
TODAY
Mostly Cloudy to afternoon sunshine
Colder
High: 29
TONIGHT
Clear sky, cold
Wind chills in single digits
Low: 22
SUNDAY
Single digit morning wind chills
Sunshine
High: 42
