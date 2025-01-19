Watch Now
Snow for some, cold for all

Some snow is likely today with cold air moving in
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Winter Weather Advisory
As we get the day started we are currently at our warmest temperatures we will have for the next 3 days. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills move in starting this evening and last until Wednesday afternoon.

We have a Cold Weather Advisory in effect that last for 3 days.

Cold Weather
Cold Weather Advisory

We also have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until this afternoon for our SE portions of the area.

This is due to quick snow bursts that will move through this morning that could drop a quick inch or two of snow. Most areas, especially outside of the advisory will just get a light dusting or a half an inch.

Tonight the skies clear and our air temperatures fall down to around zero. We are sunny tomorrow but wind chills stay in the negatives potentially all day as winds will be around 10-15mph.

Copy and paste for Tuesday as well. Back to back days with afternoon highs barely hitting the teens. This is a true arctic blast and won't leave until after Wednesday.

TODAY
A few snow showers

Chilly

High: 25

TONIGHT

Dangerous cold

Feels like -20° to -10°

Low: 2

MONDAY
Sunny

Stays Very Cold

High: 14

