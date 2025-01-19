Snow for some, cold for all

As we get the day started we are currently at our warmest temperatures we will have for the next 3 days. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills move in starting this evening and last until Wednesday afternoon.

We have a Cold Weather Advisory in effect that last for 3 days.

Baron Cold Weather Advisory

We also have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until this afternoon for our SE portions of the area.

Baron Winter Weather Advisory

This is due to quick snow bursts that will move through this morning that could drop a quick inch or two of snow. Most areas, especially outside of the advisory will just get a light dusting or a half an inch.

Tonight the skies clear and our air temperatures fall down to around zero. We are sunny tomorrow but wind chills stay in the negatives potentially all day as winds will be around 10-15mph.

Baron Tomorrow

Copy and paste for Tuesday as well. Back to back days with afternoon highs barely hitting the teens. This is a true arctic blast and won't leave until after Wednesday.

TODAY

A few snow showers

Chilly

High: 25

TONIGHT

Dangerous cold

Feels like -20° to -10°

Low: 2

MONDAY

Sunny

Stays Very Cold

High: 14

