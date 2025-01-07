Snow-covered roads continue and now bitterly cold air

Cold air is the big story going forward but we can't ignore the fact that snow is still covering city streets, rural roads, and many of our state highways. Interstates are in the best shape this morning but even on and off-ramps are still problematic in some spots.

Temperatures start around 10 degrees this morning and wind chills will range from -10 to 0 degrees across much of the Tri-State. Is this dangerously cold? No, but you need to dress appropriately if you are out early this morning. Grab the hat, scarf and gloves!

We are warming to 26 degrees today with a mostly cloudy sky. We could see a few flurries later on this evening too.

Tonight's low drops to 6 degrees and again, wind chill values should dip to around zero degrees.

Arctic air is the story for the rest of the week with overnight temperatures in the single digits and highs below the freezing mark.

And did you hear the news about Friday? More snow is coming our way! A system will pass to the south, bringing a shield of light snow to the Ohio Valley starting Friday afternoon/evening and coming down lightly overnight. This event should bring a fresh few inches of snow to the Tri-State. Early model indications show as little as 1" of snow but some go as high as 4" in isolated spots. But we'll have a more detailed look at the snow outlook on Friday here in the next 24 hours.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Bitterly cold

Low: 8

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

A few evening flurries

High: 26

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Flurries possible

Low: 6

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Cold

High: 23

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold again

Low: 3

