Snow chances this morning

We are heading back to Winter...at least for today!
A low pressure area is scooting through the area right at the moment. At the same time, a cold front is dropping into the Tri-State. So...light snow will fall this morning around 5 a.m. and finish by around 10 a.m.
In that time, snow will first accumulate on elevated surfaces, melting on the roads. However, near daybreak, snow will start to stick to some roads, mainly N and NE of the Ohio River. This could lead to some slick spots to start the day. In all, we are looking at the most, 1" of snow in the main parts of the Tri-State. But to the northeast, snowfall amounts could climb to as high as 2 inches. In Northern Kentucky, you'll see little, if any, accumulation.
During the afternoon, clearing sets up for the rest of today's forecast and temperatures will only reach the upper 30s. Saturday night is clear, but cold. Then, afternoon highs rebound on Sunday jumping to the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies.
THIS MORNING
light rain
changing to light accumulating snow
Low: 29
TODAY
Morning light snow, 1" +/-
Turning sunny and cold
High: 38
TONIGHT
Fair skies
Chilly
Low: 26
SUNDAY
Partly /Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 57
