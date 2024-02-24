Snow chances this morning

We are heading back to Winter...at least for today!

A low pressure area is scooting through the area right at the moment. At the same time, a cold front is dropping into the Tri-State. So...light snow will fall this morning around 5 a.m. and finish by around 10 a.m.

In that time, snow will first accumulate on elevated surfaces, melting on the roads. However, near daybreak, snow will start to stick to some roads, mainly N and NE of the Ohio River. This could lead to some slick spots to start the day. In all, we are looking at the most, 1" of snow in the main parts of the Tri-State. But to the northeast, snowfall amounts could climb to as high as 2 inches. In Northern Kentucky, you'll see little, if any, accumulation.

During the afternoon, clearing sets up for the rest of today's forecast and temperatures will only reach the upper 30s. Saturday night is clear, but cold. Then, afternoon highs rebound on Sunday jumping to the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies.

THIS MORNING

light rain

changing to light accumulating snow

Low: 29

TODAY

Morning light snow, 1" +/-

Turning sunny and cold

High: 38

TONIGHT

Fair skies

Chilly

Low: 26

SUNDAY

Partly /Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 57

