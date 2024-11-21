SNOW: Breaking down the impact to travel today and how much we'll get

It's time to get into winter mode with the first snow of the season!

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day starting this afternoon through Friday morning as slick spots could develop on the roads as snow falls.

The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that starts at 4 p.m. and will continue until 4 a.m. Friday. There's a lot to break down, so let's get into it!

THURSDAY MORNING - A mix of rain and snow is moving into the Tri-State to start the day as temperatures cool to the freezing mark. This spotty activity will be enough to wet the roads but not to stick to the pavement. It also helps that road temperatures are above freezing this morning. So treat driving conditions like those that we'd see on a rainy morning.

WCPO Thursday Morning



THURSDAY MIDDAY - Scattered snow showers and some rain will move off to the east and we'll see a lull in activity around midday. It will still be overcast and chilly with breezy winds from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This should last until about 3 p.m.

THURSDAY EVENING - The next wave of snow will start ending the area around 3 to 5 p.m. This is more widespread than we we saw this morning. The snow intensity will increase the later it gets and that when we could see some slick spots developing on the roads. Bridges and overpasses will be the places to be on alert first as those surfaces will be colder. But some random slushy accumulations of snow will be possible between 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

WCPO Thursday Evening



How much snow are we talking about? This is going to be difficult to measure as a lot of the snow will melt as it hits the ground. But it's not out of the question that we could see snowfall amounts ranging from trace amounts to 1" in many locations and up to 2" in some isolated spots.

WCPO Snow potential - Model Estimate



MORNING RUSH

Wintry mix, snow at times

Roads stay wet

Low: 33

THURSDAY

Overcast, breezy winds

Snow begins after 3 p.m., heavy at times

High: 36

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered snow showers

Some slick spots possible

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Wintry mix in the morning

Spotty light rain

High: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 37

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========