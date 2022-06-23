Snapping back to true June Weather

Heat and humidity break and we get a much more normal late June forecast today. But after a high of 95 degrees (our hottest of the year so far) and a heat index of 109 yesterday, anything would feel better!

Temperatures start in the mid 60s under a clear sky. We'll warm to 82 by the noon hour and then top out at 85 this afternoon. Dew points will be in the low 60s so it just barely feels "sticky" outside today.

The sky is mostly clear tonight and that allows the temperature to fall a bit more, down to 59 tonight.

Friday's forecast is partly cloudy and a bit warmer with a high of 88 degrees. With very dry air still in place, you won't need to worry about humidity!

The weekend forecast will be on the warmer side as highs come in around 90 on both days. It's Sunday that you'll need to take showers and storms into consideration. A cold front will come through that afternoon bringing in the chance for scattered showers and storms. Since it will be hot and humid again, I wouldn't rule out a low end threat or severe weather yet again.

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday storms return



MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cooler, not as humid

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Not as hot or humid

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 65

==========