Snapping back to true June Weather

Heat and humidity break and we get a much more normal late June forecast today. But after a high of 95 degrees (our hottest of the year so far) and a heat index of 109 yesterday, anything would feel better!
Temperatures start in the mid 60s under a clear sky. We'll warm to 82 by the noon hour and then top out at 85 this afternoon. Dew points will be in the low 60s so it just barely feels "sticky" outside today.
The sky is mostly clear tonight and that allows the temperature to fall a bit more, down to 59 tonight.
Friday's forecast is partly cloudy and a bit warmer with a high of 88 degrees. With very dry air still in place, you won't need to worry about humidity!
The weekend forecast will be on the warmer side as highs come in around 90 on both days. It's Sunday that you'll need to take showers and storms into consideration. A cold front will come through that afternoon bringing in the chance for scattered showers and storms. Since it will be hot and humid again, I wouldn't rule out a low end threat or severe weather yet again.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Cooler, not as humid
Low: 64
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Not as hot or humid
High: 85
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 60
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 88
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 65
