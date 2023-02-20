Small rain chance to start the day

Mild. Not too cold. Comfortable.

It's a series of words we normally get to use this time of year but here we are again on this 20th day of February talking about pleasant and unseasonably warm weather. Temperatures start in the mid 40s this morning under a cloudy sky. There is a small rain chance as a weak boundary passes in the morning hours, but very few will see rainfall. Temperatures warm to 57 this afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions. Normal highs for February 20th would be around 45 degrees.

Tuesday is another fantastic day with a high of 54.

Wednesday we jump to the mid 60s! There is a rain chance but it shouldn't be an issue all day long. Currently, it looks like a few showers to start the day followed by several hours of dry time and warming. Then, scattered showers develop in the evening hours.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday morning rainfall



Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday evening rainfall



Thursday will be warm and windy! We'll see highs in the low 70s once again and winds will be in from the southwest at 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph. And the day will be partly cloudy and dry!

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy

Small rain chance

Low: 44

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Mild

High: 57

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 40

TUESDAY

Partly sunny

Mild

High: 54

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 41

