Small break in rain chances Wednesday

We should see some river valley fog developing this morning and also some fog showing up in locations that got heavy rain on Tuesday. There was a heavy swath of 1-3" of rain from just south of Cincinnati out to toward West Union.

We will finally get a break in showers and storms today as the frontal boundary settles to the south. Granted, this doesn't mean we can completely rule out precipitation. The morning and early afternoon hours will be mostly cloudy as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. In the afternoon, it's possible to see a stray, brief shower, but I think most of the Tri-State ends up dry today.

Showers and storms will return on Thursday and with that, the risk for severe weather.

WCPO Thursday severe storm potential



A warm front lifts Thursday morning, bringing in our first storm chances of the day. Then in the afternoon, new rounds of storms will develop and move across the area in the peak heat of the day. This should provide enough energy for storms to turn strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts are the top concern this day followed by the chance for large hail. Highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s on Thursday. Factoring in dew points in the mid 70s, it's going to feel more like the md 90s tomorrow! That's very oppressive humidity.

WCPO Thursday morning storms



WCPO Thursday afternoon storms



And then Friday comes and the forecast feels much different! Behind the cold front, drier air will settle into the Tri-State for a few days. This gives us a partly cloudy and dry Friday with a high of 82. Humidity will be dropping during the day as a northwest wind brings in drier air.

Saturday and Sunday both look really good for outdoor plans! Saturday will start with a low of 62 degrees and we'll see sunshine during the day as temperatures only warm to the low 80s. Sunday is similar but we'll warm a bit more to 85.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm and humid

Low: 69

THURSDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Some strong to severe storms

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storms end

Clouds decrease

Low: 67

